Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Campus

Make pumpkin desserts this week at Cougar Woods

By October 15, 2018

Teaching Kitchen returns and students can learn how to make pumpkin desserts Wednesday at Cougar Woods dining hall. | File Photo/The Cougar

Monday: Exhibit Talk

MD Anderson Library Evans Room

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Lance Scott Walker, author of Houston Rap Tapes: An Oral History of Bayou City Hip-Hop, will discuss the libraries’ new exhibit, Brothers in Rhyme: Fat Pat, Big Hawk, and the Screwed Up Click.

Tuesday: A Taste of Hilton College

Conrad N. Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management

6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Starting at $50, taste all the wine you want for Texas Wine Month. Those who are 21 and up can purchase tickets here.

Wednesday: Teaching Kitchen

Cougar Woods Dining Hall

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn about the nutrition value of pumpkins and make no-bake Pumpkin Energy Bites.

Wednesday: Take Back the Night

Lynn Eusan Park

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A march, resource fair, candlelight vigil and performances will bring attention to domestic violence and assault on college campuses.

Friday: The Ballad of Baby Doe

Moores Opera House

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

After twenty years, the Ballad of Baby Doe opera returns to the stage. Set in the romantic panorama of the American West, the opera is inspired by the lives of three individuals.

