Man on the Street: Midterms prove stressful for students

“My midterms were not okay, since I did good on some of them and others I did not do well since they were hard classes,” said psychology junior Lonisha Pradeep. “They were hard to study for, but ended up going really well,” said communication sciences and disorders sophomore Neha Alex. “I didn’t have midterms. #GradStudent,” said graduate student Tyler Williams. “It was stressful, but I’m glad that I was able to get through with a decent grade,” said kinesiology sophomore Patrick Lapat. “They went well, but they were stressful,” said biochemistry sophomore Madia Hussain.

Midterms run from late September into early October, turning the middle of the semester into an especially stressful time for students. Faced with several consecutive tests, students may find themselves cramming to review all of the material. This may lead to late nights spent studying, not allowing the time to get adequate sleep.

Because getting fewer hours of sleep proves detrimental on exams, some of the students we communicated with said that they prefer to study in any spare moment they have, during every minute of the day not allotted for class time.

For other students we found, midterms took its toll on them and some said they are glad to be through it.

