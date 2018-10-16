Oliver wins Defensive Player of the Week

After breaking his sack drought in Houston’s 42-20 win against East Carolina, junior defensive tackle Ed Oliver won the American Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week.

Against the Pirates, Oliver had two sacks, six tackles and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. He has 46 tackles this season and 185 in his career as a Cougar.

His five tackles for a loss raised his season total to 11.5 and he is No. 3 in the nation in tackles for a loss per game.



The Cougars have also received votes in the AP and USA Today Coaches Poll to be ranked as one of the Top 25 teams in the nation for the first time since the team’s loss to Texas Tech.

Houston faces Navy and its run heavy offense on Saturday in Annapolis where he will have many chances to gain more tackles and chase the record.

