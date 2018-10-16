side bar
Wednesday, October 17, 2018

BREAKING: Small fire broke out at Roy G. Cullen overnight

Roy G. Cullen fire

University officials inspecting damage to classrooms at Roy. G. Cullen. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar

A small fire broke out at Roy G. Cullen overnight causing damage to one classroom.

The fire, which began at 2 a.m., started when a motor on a blower caught fire. The blower and a dehumidifier were placed in the classroom Monday evening when a leak was discovered, University spokesman Mike Rosen said.

The building will remain open today except for rooms 110-114. Four of those rooms are classrooms and one is a conference room. Classes in those rooms are canceled today, Rosen said.

The University hopes to have the rooms operational tomorrow, Rosen said.

A burnt smell lingers in the building.

