Celebrate spooky season with Discovery Green

Houstonians can get into the Halloween spirit next weekend by attending Discovery Green’s Scream on the Green.

In honor of Discovery Green’s 10th anniversary, Scream on the Green is a Halloween celebration for all ages. The festival for the spooky season will feature fun games and a showing of the classic movie E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. There will also be prizes and candy.



Performances by J-Dance Company and Cirque la Vie will be held as well as fortune telling and living statues to add to the fun.

Attendees are also invited to dress up for costume contests in multiple age categories. First, second and third place winners will be awarded.

The best thing of all for a college student on a budget is this event is completely free to attend. Not only that, but it is easy for both commuters and residents on campus to get to Discovery Green.

For those who live on campus, Discovery Green is only a metro ride away. For only $1.25, the METRORail takes you straight to the Theater District where Discovery Green resides, right in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center. There are multiple bus routes to take as well.

For those who drive, there is plenty of parking near Discovery Green.



A way to wind down and get into the festive spirit, Scream on the Green will be an easy, fun event that you won’t want to miss.

The fun begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Discovery Green. The parks hosts a variety of additional events throughout the year, so be on the lookout.

[email protected]