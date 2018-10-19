Explainer: How are the Cougars performing this season?

Not everyone on campus is a #YaWooCougarFootball type of fan, and for those of you who aren’t, here is a quick look at how the football team has performed so far.

The football team is doing well this season and has a good chance of ending with just one or two losses, which would send it to a high-profile bowl game against a well-known team.

The offense is one of the most lethal in the nation and ranks No. 3 in points scored in the nation.

The defense’s stats are terrible, but that is mainly due to one bad game and to the team’s habit of taking out its best defenders in games when the lead is insurmountable, which lets opponents gain a lot of yards when it does not matter anymore.

If the Cougars are able to finish the season with just the Texas Tech loss, then the team could even play in a New Year’s Six bowl — some of the most prestigious bowl games in college football. If you have heard of a college football bowl game or seen one on national non-cable channels, there is a good chance it was an NY6 bowl.

This year, spots in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, which Houston won in 2015, are up for grabs.

The team is worth taking the time to go watch at TDECU Stadium or on television, so make sure to catch a game before the season ends.

[email protected]