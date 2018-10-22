Cougars prepare to battle against charging Bulls

The Cougar had the opportunity Monday to catch up with head coach Major Applewhite about the storylines heading into this week’s game against USF.

Last Saturday, the Cougars came out victorious against Navy. One of the biggest contributors to the winning effort was senior linebacker Austin Robinson. He registered 21 tackles and two sacks against the Midshipmen.

“Austin did a tremendous job of making tackles that were there to make,” Applewhite said. “For him to play the way he did, he was mentally prepared, and physically prepared for four quarters and did a great job.”

USF is the Cougars’ biggest challenge since Texas Tech. The Bulls are undefeated this season, and have only lost twice in the past calendar year. USF lost to a #15 ranked UCF team that went undefeated that season. The only other loss was to the Cougars.

Applewhite recalled the performance of junior quarterback D’eriq King in last year’s game against the Bulls. In that game, King checked in under center near the end of the second quarter. King went on to win the game and keep the role as starting QB.

“He had the opportunity to capture the team and he did,” Applewhite said, “He did it with a tremendous effort, leadership skills, willing his team to win in the fourth quarter, and showed everything you want your quarterback to have.”

Though this is one of the biggest games the Cougars have played all season, UH plans to stay focused on the task at hand.

“We know we’re playing a great football team that’s well coached with great athletes. It has some notoriety in terms of the national coverage it will get, but this is a conference game,” Applewhite said, “That is our job, and that is our goal, to win the west and put ourselves in the position to play for a conference championship.”

The Cougars play USF in Houston on Saturday, Oct. 27.

