Linebacker wins conference honor after career-high game

Houston athletes won American Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors on both sides of the ball after standout performances against Navy.

Junior quarterback D’Eriq King won Offensive Player of the Week while senior linebacker Austin Robinson won Defensive Player of the Week.

King had a combined 469 yards and four touchdowns in Houston’s 49-36 win over Navy. It was just another day for King though, as he has averaged 4.5 touchdowns per game this season. King is also the nation’s leader in points responsible for per game with 27.7.

Robinson had a career night with 11 solo and 10 assisted tackles against the Midshipmen, including two sacks and 4.5 tackles for a loss.

Robinson leads the team in tackles with 75 and also in sacks with four since sophomore Isaiah Chambers, who had 4.5 sacks, is out for the season.

Houston faces the No. 21/20 USF Bulls on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at TDECU Stadium in a battle between two of the best teams in the AAC.

[email protected]