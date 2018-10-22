Farmers Market, prominent political figures come to campus this week

Monday: Early voting bus ride

University Drive in front of Student Center South

12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Graduate College of Social Work and the Student Government Association are giving out free T-shirts, waters and an “I voted” sticker if you take a shuttle to an early voting site.

Tuesday: Coming Out Monologues

Student Center South Theater

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The LGBTQ Resource Center will host its 4th annual Coming Out Monologues. LGBTQ students share their own stories and experiences in the production to empower people to embrace their own identities.

Wednesday: Farmers Market

Butler Plaza

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

UH Dining will hold its biweekly Farmers Market at Butler Plaza. Students can purchase fresh fruit, vegetables and other products from local brands.

Wednesday: #TextbookBroke

M.D. Anderson Library

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Student Government Association and UH Libraries will be available to talk to students about affordable alternatives to purchasing textbooks.

Saturday: Sarah Palin and Donna Brazile

Cullen Performance Hall

7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin and political strategist Donna Brazile will have a conversation at a ticketed event Saturday. Tickets start at $45 dollars. The event was originally scheduled in May but was postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

[email protected]