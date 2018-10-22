Farmers Market, prominent political figures come to campus this week
Monday: Early voting bus ride
University Drive in front of Student Center South
12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The Graduate College of Social Work and the Student Government Association are giving out free T-shirts, waters and an “I voted” sticker if you take a shuttle to an early voting site.
Tuesday: Coming Out Monologues
Student Center South Theater
6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The LGBTQ Resource Center will host its 4th annual Coming Out Monologues. LGBTQ students share their own stories and experiences in the production to empower people to embrace their own identities.
Wednesday: Farmers Market
Butler Plaza
12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
UH Dining will hold its biweekly Farmers Market at Butler Plaza. Students can purchase fresh fruit, vegetables and other products from local brands.
Wednesday: #TextbookBroke
M.D. Anderson Library
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Student Government Association and UH Libraries will be available to talk to students about affordable alternatives to purchasing textbooks.
Saturday: Sarah Palin and Donna Brazile
Cullen Performance Hall
7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin and political strategist Donna Brazile will have a conversation at a ticketed event Saturday. Tickets start at $45 dollars. The event was originally scheduled in May but was postponed due to scheduling conflicts.