Tuesday, October 23, 2018

City

METRO offering free rides to polls for elections

By October 23, 2018

METRO is offering free rides to and from the polls starting Saturday until Election Day Nov. 6. | File Photo/The Cougar

METRO is offering free round-trip rides for early voting and on Election Day for their rail and bus lines, according to a METRO news release.

The free transportation will begin Oct. 27 until Election Day Nov. 6. The free rides will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To receive the free rides, just tell the bus operators or fare inspectors that you are going to or coming from the polls.

The Student Government Association and Graduate College of Social Work are also shuttling students Tuesday from Student Center South to an early voting site if they are registered to vote in Harris County.

[email protected]

