O’Rourke coming to campus Tuesday on ‘Hardball’

Update 10/24 11:20 a.m.: Students will have the opportunity to ask questions to O’Rourke., according to a news release from the representative’s senate campaign.

Update 6:58 p.m.: No promotional or political affiliation displays, large bags or firearms will be allowed.

“Hardball College Tour” began in 1999.

Update 6:52 p.m.: Tickets for students will be free and are available here with promo code NBCUH. The event will be a town hall at Cullen Performance Hall, according to an email from professor Temple Northup.

Door’s open at 4:30 p.m. and the event ends at 7 p.m. There are 1,400 tickets available for students.

6:27 p.m.

Rep. Beto O’Rourke will tape a live show of “Hardball College Tour” at 6 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 30, announced Tuesday on an airing of “Hardball with Chris Matthews.”

“Hardball College Tour” is a special airing of the MSNBC show of “Hardball with Chris Matthews.” Usually, Matthews sits down with a politician in front of hundreds of college students for an interview.

O’Rourke skipped UH for his college tour throughout the state earlier this year.

[email protected]