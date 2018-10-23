side bar
Wednesday, October 24, 2018

News

O’Rourke coming to campus Tuesday on ‘Hardball’

By October 23, 2018

Beto O'Rourke Pearland town hall

Rep. Beto O’Rourke will visit UH Tuesday for a live taping of “Hardball College Tour.” | File Photo/The Cougar

Update 10/24 11:20 a.m.: Students will have the opportunity to ask questions to O’Rourke., according to a news release from the representative’s senate campaign.

Update 6:58 p.m.: No promotional or political affiliation displays, large bags or firearms will be allowed.

“Hardball College Tour” began in 1999.

Update 6:52 p.m.: Tickets for students will be free and are available here with promo code NBCUH. The event will be a town hall at Cullen Performance Hall, according to an email from professor Temple Northup.

Door’s open at 4:30 p.m.  and the event ends at 7 p.m. There are 1,400 tickets available for students.

6:27 p.m.

Rep. Beto O’Rourke will tape a live show of “Hardball College Tour” at 6 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 30, announced Tuesday on an airing of “Hardball with Chris Matthews.”

“Hardball College Tour” is a special airing of the MSNBC show of “Hardball with Chris Matthews.” Usually, Matthews sits down with a politician in front of hundreds of college students for an interview.

O’Rourke skipped UH for his college tour throughout the state earlier this year.

