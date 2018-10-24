Fall into seasonal festivities with art and craft beer

Welcome the return of fall at the Karbach TRICK OR TREAT ART MARKET, a live market that hosts local vendors who sell everything from craft beer and original artwork to tasty eats.

Free to attend, this is the perfect event for those of us who like to get out of the house without having to rattle the coin can.

The TRICK OR TREAT ART MARKET will happen at Karbach Brewing Co. Biergarten, where live bands will perform as you shop around at vintage clothing stands while sipping a cup coffee from the Cadenza Coffee Co. or a house-brewed Kolsch-style beer.

If you have a little money to spend for gift giving season, festival favorite D’Vora Jewelry will be there with handcrafted accessories along with POP SOAP, an eco-friendly soap shop that will encourage you to “Get Dirty.”

Make sure to check out artists like Carla Sue, who makes zesty greeting cards as well as T-shirts that’ll make you do a double take, and see Maribel Q’s Artistry for all your hand-painted Frida Kahlo needs.

These are only a fraction of the vendors that will be in attendance.

Dog lovers are encouraged to come as adoptable rescue dogs will be brought out by Rock-A-Bully. The pups will be there dressed in their scariest Halloween costumes. And for your own pet, a Puppy Portrait Station will be set up to take photos.

The event is hosted by Shop Local Art Market, an organization that throws free monthly events like this one around Houston, supporting small and local businesses in a way that enriches the residents of Houston by bringing culture outlets to the community.

The opportunity to get festive is yours for the taking anywhere between noon and 5 p.m. Sunday.

