BREAKING NEWS: Fire at apartments near campus

A school bus, feet away from apartments, was on fire at 3617 Rosalie Street Thursday around 4:15 p.m.

Officials contained the fire before it could spread to the apartments. The bus, though not in use, is scorched.

“Units from two local stations, station seven and 17, were dispatched to a report of a bus on fire,” said Houston Fire Department District Chief Hunter Schappaugh. “While they were in route further information was given to our dispatchers, which told them the bus was actually parked right next to a building, and so they upgraded the response to our full apartment fire response. When engine 7 arrived on location they began fighting the fire, and engine 17 went inside the building to make sure there was no fire extension.”

The outside of the building was burnt, but no damage was reported to the inside. The resident was not in the apartment at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

“When I came up it was just starting to catch the apartment on fire,” said witness Joseph Strawder. “(The fire department) came right when it was about to get bad.”