Doctor of Medicine degree approved by Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

Doctor of Medicine (MD) degrees will be offered at the new University of Houston College of Medicine, according to a press release by the University.

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board unanimously voted to approve the allowance of the degree. The approval follows multiple donations by donors to fund tuition and starting costs for the college.

Although the approval is a step forward, the new College of Medicine still has several steps before it can open its doors.

“In December, the College of Medicine will submit its application for accreditation with the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME), the federal accrediting body for medical degree programs,” according to the release.

