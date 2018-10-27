BREAKING: Member of UH community confirmed to have tuberculosis

member of the UH community has been diagnosed with and is undergoing treatment for tuberculosis, according to an email sent to some students, faculy and staff.

The individual is currently at home recovering, according to the email.

“Tuberculosis (TB) is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis,” according to the Center for Disease Control. “The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but TB bacteria can attack any part of the body such as the kidney, spine, and brain. Not everyone infected with TB bacteria becomes sick. If not treated properly, TB disease can be fatal.”

Although spread through the air, TB is a hard disease to catch. The conditions have to be just right for the bacteria to go directly from one’s lungs to another individual.

One would have to be coughed on or spoken to closely enough for them to inhale the bacteria.

“City of Houston Health Department officials will be on campus at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, and 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, in the Fine Arts, 132D Building — Dudley Recital Hall, to give a presentation to students and employees about tuberculosis and to answer any questions you might have,” according to the email.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

