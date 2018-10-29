Women’s tennis finishes fall season with mild success

The Houston women’s tennis team concluded its 2018 fall schedule this past weekend, notching a total of 10 wins across both singles and doubles play in the River Oaks Invitational at the River Oaks Country Club.

Through the fall schedule, UH has competed in three different tournaments with sophomore Ndindi Ndunda boasting the most singles wins of all the Cougars heading into the River Oaks Invitational at six. For doubles play, the Cougar duo of junior Phonexay Chitdara and freshman Sophie Gerits have led the way for Houston with a 5-4 record.

In the team’s final competition, the Cougars picked up four doubles wins accompanied by one singles win on the first day of action.

Chitdara and Gerits were the first pair to win, followed by a couple of wins for the team of Ndunda and redshirt freshman Elena Tairyan. The final doubles team to secure a win was freshman Stephanie Belovukovic and junior Constandena Nicolaou.

In addition to her doubles victory, Ndunda picked up UH’s only win in singles play on day one.

Day two of the invitational saw three singles wins by Ndunda, Chitdara and Belovukovic but losses in all three of its doubles matches.

The final day of the tournament was just singles play in which the Cougars went 2-2 with singles wins by Belovukovic and Tairyan.

The Cougars will be back in action for the spring season Saturday, Jan. 19 at Texas A&M in College Station, with its home opener the following day against Lamar at the University of Houston Winston Tennis Facility.

