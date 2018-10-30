O’Rourke returns, go to Ren Fest with SPB

Monday: RA info session

Agnes Arnold, Auditorium 2

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Students interested in becoming a Residence Assistant can attend a information session Monday night. The session is the only way to get an application and will go over qualifications to become a RA.

Tuesday: O’Rourke returns

Cullen Performance Hall

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Senate candidate Rep. Beto O’Rourke returns to campus for a live taping of “Hardball College Tour” with political commentator Chris Matthews.

Wednesday: Trick or Treat yourself with Learning Abroad

Butler Plaza

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Learning Abroad will answer student questions about taking a semester away and also will see how a semester away will fit into a students degree plan. Candy will be given out.

Wednesday: Budgeting with Abraham

Cougar Village 1 N112

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Urban Experience Program will host a workshop to teach students budgeting.

Saturday: Ren fest with SPB

Student Center South Circle Drive

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Students can purchase a $15 ticket from the Student Program Board and attend the Texas Renaissance Festival near Plantersville. The ticket will give students a bus ride from Student Center South to Ren Fest. Tickets will available at Student Center room 271. There are plenty tickets left, Vice President of Marketing & Assessment for SPB Dara Hill said.

[email protected]