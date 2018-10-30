Women’s golf secures its best finish this season

Women’s golf finished at No. 3 at the Jim West Challenge in San Marcos on Monday, its best finish so far this season.

Its two previous tournaments ended with the Cougars at No. 10 at the Mason Rudolph Championship and No. 4 at the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational.

Senior All-American Leonie Harm led the way for UH on the first day of the tournament with six birdies and an eagle while tying a school record with a score of 65 in the second round.

Harm’s performance in the two rounds lifted her to No. 3 under freshman Frida Kinhult of Florida State and junior Renate Grimstad of Miami.

The team matched its season-low round, going three under the 285 par to put them at No. 7 on the leader boards.

Along with Harm, freshman Hannah Screen showed she is a viable asset to Houston with a 146 finish, No. 28 in the individual standings.

Although TCU secured the team title on the second day of the tournament, Houston produced a rise it has not seen all season.

Freshman Maria Jose Martinez tied for No. 12 in the ranks with a personal-best score of 67 and led the team with eight birdies.

Screen also finished off a decent day with another even-par round and a score of 72 that tied her for No. 23.

Senior Maddy Rayner finished just a bit behind Screen with a birdie, an eagle and a tie at No. 27 in the final round.

Houston will hit the course again in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico when they play in the Baylor Invitational Nov. 2-4.

