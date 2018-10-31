By the numbers: Football’s record-breaking season so far

The No. 17 Cougars have been setting records across the board this season with their explosive offense.

Houston has scored 40 or more points in all eight games this season. That broke the school record of seven set in 2011 from the Cougars’ games against Georgia State, UTEP, ECU, Marshall, Rice, UAB and Tulane when the team averaged 61 points per game.

The team as a whole has 49.8 points per game, which is No. 2 in the nation, and 571 yards per game, No. 1 in the nation.

This season is the first time in program history that the team has scored 40 or more points in each of its first eight games. It is also the only school to do this in the 2018 season.

The Cougars have had 32 total scoring drives take fewer than two minutes this season. Last season, Houston had just 18 scoring drives that took fewer than two minutes in its 12 games.

Junior quarterback D’Eriq King leads the nation in points responsible for per game with 236. King had five passing and two rushing touchdowns against South Florida and has 28 passing and 11 rushing touchdowns this season.

King is just six touchdowns from breaking the single season touchdown record in the American Athletic Conference, which is 45, that was set by UCF senior quarterback McKenzie Milton last season.

Sophomore receiver Marquez Stevenson is tied for first in the AAC in touchdown receptions with eight.

Houston’s next game is against SMU on Nov. 3 in Dallas.

[email protected]