Soccer and football win conference and national honors

The soccer season wrapped up over the weekend and two Cougars were recognized for their contributions this season with honors. Junior quarterback D’Eriq King also won awards on the football field for his play.

Junior forward Desiree Bowen was named a member of the First Team All-Conference squad in the AAC after being a top goalscorer in the conference.

Bowen finished tied for No. 8 in the AAC with seven goals and was Houston’s goal leader. Bowen came off a 2017 year that saw her sit out to focus on her academics.

Freshman midfielder Reid Morrison won a spot on the All-Rookie Team. Morrison played in 17 of Houston’s 19 games and started in 12.

Morrison had one goal during the season but made her mark on the defensive side of the ball with clearances and tackles.

Meanwhile, King won the AAC Offensive Player of the Week award for his lights-out performance against USF.

King had a career-high 551 yards of total offense and scored seven touchdowns against the Bulls.

King was also named as a Maxwell Award semifinalist. The award is given to the player who receives the most votes from the award’s panel as the best all-around player in college football.

Junior defensive tackle Ed Oliver was named as a Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist, which is given to whom the voters select as the best defensive player in the nation.

Voters include Maxwell Football Club members, college football coaches, sports information directors and members of the national media.

