Prevalence of social media is good for our generation

Each morning you wake up and check your phone before the start of the day. A long day is ahead with a million things to do, and it seems impossible to face without your phone. Technology, especially social media, has become a constant in our daily lives.

Among college students, the use of social media has drastically increased.

Digital communication has become something normal. Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram can be found on almost every college student’s phone. Online social networking provides awareness for world events. It makes it easier to connect to people and interact on a business or social level.

Social media is a medium for mass communication and a powerful tool for getting a message across. Students use social media to engage with one another and plan events.

“I keep up with events with organizations and clubs helps me stay motivated with fitness videos and daily food posts like this big bowl of veggies is equivalent to the amount of calories in this little bit of junk food. It’s fun,” said Biology senior Aimen Abbasi.

Some use social media as an escape from their daily lives.

“I think social media is a great way to connect with people, especially old friends both locally and internationally without the hassle of maintaining a conversation,” said political science and Middle Eastern studies senior Zahabiya Yahya. “Platforms such as Snap chat allow quick conversations that are to the point and don’t entail any extra talk or effort.”

Social media plays an important role in our lives. It’s changed the dynamics of a college student experience. A group of students sit together with their phones out, sharing information with one another. For class assignments, communication, networking and personal use, social media has become a median.

For our generation, social media uses patterns that have positively impacted students. It provides us with the gratification of a simpler life. Learning new things and keeping us in the know.

“The use of social media is vital to my everyday life in the sense that it keeps me up to date with politics as well as current events that take place in my community,” said english senior Franciso Martinez. “News apps, Instagram. I think it’s important because in today’s day everyone needs it so that they can be informed at their convenience

Living in the digital age provides its benefits. We get to send messages to someone miles away instantly and see what’s going on in the lives of our friends and family. We build a platform to grow professionally. Social media for our generation is not entirely bad.

Assistant Opinion Editor Laraib Hashmi is a journalism senior and can be reached at [email protected]