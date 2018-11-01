BREAKING: Student robbed in Parking Lot 4A

5:10 p.m.: UH sent out an alert notifying students of a 3:34 p.m. robbery in parking lot 4A. The student was punched, and his backpack was stolen.

Allegedly, two black men and one white man fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Suburban, according to the UHPD security alert.

There was a laptop and $400 in the backpack.

According to UHPD, all suspects were 20-25 years of age.

The first suspect is a white male, 5’10”, baseball cap, brown hair, black hoodie, navy sweatpants and a slim build. The second suspect is a black male, 6’0″, short twisted hair and a red shirt. The last suspect is black, 6’0″, short, close haircut, black shirt, slim build.

The vehicle had a Texas license plate number AZ87181.

The student only sustained minor injuries.

UHPD asked that anyone with details regarding the situation call them at 713-743-3333.

[email protected]