BREAKING: Student robbed in Parking Lot 4A
5:10 p.m.: UH sent out an alert notifying students of a 3:34 p.m. robbery in parking lot 4A. The student was punched, and his backpack was stolen.
Allegedly, two black men and one white man fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Suburban, according to the UHPD security alert.
There was a laptop and $400 in the backpack.
According to UHPD, all suspects were 20-25 years of age.
The first suspect is a white male, 5’10”, baseball cap, brown hair, black hoodie, navy sweatpants and a slim build. The second suspect is a black male, 6’0″, short twisted hair and a red shirt. The last suspect is black, 6’0″, short, close haircut, black shirt, slim build.
The vehicle had a Texas license plate number AZ87181.
The student only sustained minor injuries.
UHPD asked that anyone with details regarding the situation call them at 713-743-3333.