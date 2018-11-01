Man on the Street: Students brave rain in costumes

“I just love horror. It’s been around for a long time, and I hope to make horror films,” said communications senior Gerardo Serrato. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar “I’m Mexican, so obviously I’m going to show it off, and I just think it looks really nice,” said biotech junior Jacqueline Calzada about her Day of the Dead costume. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar “I’m president of the student feminist organization, so witches have a very feminist (history), they’re commonly intertwined,” said art senior Alexandria Onwuteaka. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar “I already looked like The Riddler, so that was a really easy step. He’s one of my favorite Batman villains because he’s awful at everything but he tries his best anyways, and that’s something to look up to,” said history junior Damon Vandrey. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar

From witches to popular media characters, students took advantage of Halloween 2018 and wore their favorite costumes around campus.

Although heavy rains soaked the campus for the majority of the day, many braved the weather with face paint and wigs. The celebrators did not seem to mind catching stares from students in daily wear.

[email protected]