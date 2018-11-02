President Khator to speak on leadership at Grand Challenges Forum

University President Renu Khator will be speaking at the Honors College Grand Challenges Forum at 1 p.m. today, according to UH Media Relations personnel Chris Stipes.

Khator plans to discuss the lessons of leadership that she has learned over the course of her life’s journey. This correlates with the LEAD IN theme of the Grand Challenges Forum for the 2018-2019 academic year.

The Grand Challenges Forum is a lecture series put on by the Honors College that is intended to expose students to “great thinkers and doers in Houston, in Texas, and beyond” to advance the University’s commitment to critical thinking and scholarly achievement, according to a statement on the Grand Challenges website.

This semester’s lecture series has featured eight speaker appearances, including presentations from visiting professors and working professionals, in addition to a student research presentation and study abroad information session. Khator’s appearance will be the last formal Grand Challenges Forum lecture of the semester.