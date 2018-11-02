New Quadrangle won’t be ready by August 2019

The new Quadrangle residence hall’s completion date has been pushed back to January 2020 after originally being scheduled to open August 2019.

The ground work phase of demolishing the older Quadrangle is complete, but the University ran into issues with negotiating a contract for the construction phase, said Associate Vice Chancellor for Facilities/Construction Management David Oliver.

“There was a change in the contractor on the project after the demolition phase,” Oliver said, “due to an inability of the University and contractor to agree to terms for the budget and the schedule for completion of the new construction.”

Initially being handled by JE Dunn Construction, the remainder of the project will be carried out by Austin Commercial beginning mid-November.

Only half of the housing complex was planned to be finished by the original August 2019 completion date, Oliver said.

Austin Commercial is no stranger to University of Houston housing, as it was the company that built Cougar Village II.

The new facility will be made up of in-suite style rooms akin to Cougar Place, while sporting townhouse style dwellings as well. Amenities will be the same as other housing options, including lounges, study rooms, computer labs, fitness rooms, free laundry, Wi-Fi and included utilities. In total, there will be 1,189 beds.

The Quadrangle was the oldest residence hall on campus before its demolition in March.

[email protected]