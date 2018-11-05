BREAKING: Female student has phone stolen from hands

4:31 p.m.: UHPD sent out an official alert at stating that they were notified of a robbery at 3:31 p.m. According to UHPD, the robbery occurred at the intersection of Wheeler Avenue and Rockwood Street.

A female student was walking West on the South sidewalk of Wheeler Avenue when she was approached by the first suspect. The suspect bumped into the student with his shoulder and grabbed her phone from her hands. He then entered a vehicle being driven by the second suspect.

The car is white with 4 doors, and the make, model and license plate are unknown.

The first suspect was a black male between 20 to 25 years of age, 6 feet tall, wearing a white tank top and with a large build.

The second suspect was a black male, between 20 to 25 years of age, and was driving the car.

No weapons were used.

UHPD asked that anyone with details regarding the situation call them at 713-743-3333.

