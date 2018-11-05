BREAKING: student has phone stolen from pocket

7:44 p.m.: A robbery occurred on the south side of Wheeler Ave near UH Entrance six Sunday night.

A student was grabbed by the waist while waiting at a crosswalk and her phone was taken from her back pocket.

The suspect escaped into an awaiting four door white Kia with a license plate starting with “J.”

The suspect was described as a thin black male, 20-23 years old, 5’8″ to 5’10” with a light complexion and short hair. He was wearing a gray shirt, dark shorts and sandals.

If anyone has any information you are urged to call UHPD at 713-743-3333.