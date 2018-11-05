Go zip-lining Friday for Homecoming Week

Monday: Homecoming Event: Homecoming Kick-off Pep Rally

Student Center Plaza

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Residence Hall Association is kicking off Homecoming Week. They will have pizza, games and guest speakers. The Homecoming Court will be revealed as well.

Tuesday: Election Day

Wherever you’re registered to vote

7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Nov. 6 is the last day to vote for midterm elections. No matter who you are voting for, political engagement is important. Go vote! You can find your polling location here.

Wednesday: Homecoming Event: Spirit Swap

Student Center Circle Drive

Noon – 2 p.m.

Donate an old, gently-used shirt and get a new, limited edition UH Homecoming shirt.

Thursday: Homecoming Event: Glow Bounce

Student Center South, Houston Room

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Houston Room will be turned into a roller rink with a DJ and glow activities.

Friday: Homecoming Event: The Tailgate

Lynn Eusan Park

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Food, yard games, a DJ and a zip-line will be at Lynn Eusan Park the day before the Homecoming Game. Students are encouraged to come out and take advantage of the fun activities.

Don’t forget the Homecoming Game Saturday at 6 p.m. against Temple University.

