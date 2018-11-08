Man on the Street: How did you feel about the midterm election?

“I was excited to see the Latino vote increase,” said education junior Yaquelin Sanchez. | Owen Zinkwg/The Cougar “I’m very glad that Democrats took the House,” said photography and digital media sophomore Andrea Obaya. | Owen Zinkwg/The Cougar “I like that it disrupts the Trump train,” said liberal studies junior Gabriel Wilson. | Owen Zinkwg/The Cougar “Props to Beto for coming so close,” said engineering junior Tony Ho. | Owen Zinkwg/The Cougar

Election Day 2018 has come and gone, and the Wednesday afterwards left those who voted feeling a mixture of excitement and frustration.

Both parties won Tuesday night. Democrats took control of the House of Representatives for the first time in eight years, while the Republicans kept their hold on the Senate and on many Texas districts and positions of power.

The biggest race in Texas, between Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Ted Cruz, showed that although Texas is still a red state, more Democrats are emerging.

Students who voted, either blue or red, had strong feelings about the election results.

