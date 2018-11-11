Students take on the Texas Renaissance Festival

The annual Texas Renaissance Festival is hosted in Todd Mission from Sept. 29 to Nov. 25. The festival is open Saturdays and Sundays and also open the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 23.

An outdoor fair dating back to the ’60s, people come to the event dressed up in elaborate costumes alongside live entertainment, food and shopping vendors displayed all over the campgrounds.

This week’s theme is Highland Fling. Come on down to Ren Fest to celebrate the Scottish way. The theme-filled weekend will have dances to pipe music, Scottish eggs for purchase, the Haggis Eating Contest and the Bonnie Knees Costume Contest.

The Renaissance Festival is a fun and interesting experience. It is a place for everyone to express themselves through different mediums. From the elaborate costumes to the colorful personalities, this festival showcases ongoing tradition among the attendees.

Biology senior and Student Program Board President Sarah Durham organized an event with UH to provide rides to the festival.

“This festival is more of a Houston area thing where a lot of people come in from different parts of the nation to attend this festival, so it’s really cool to highlight that and how we made this festival famous. It kind of enriches the Houston culture in a sense where it’s different,” Durham said.

All ages are welcome and can come dressed up in the Scottish theme.

There is something for everyone with games, music and food.

Jose Najar, 32-year-old father and attendee, found out about this festival over 10 years ago and has been attending ever since. He even brings his kids to the event.

“This is my third time here with my kids, and this could evolve into a tradition for me and my family,” he said.

Prices vary from store to store with food such as turkey legs at $9 and funnel cakes at $6. But the prices are significantly higher when shopping in the stores. Dresses can go for up to $150 with crystals, rocks and fans valued at $1 to $5. So depending on what you’re looking for, the prices fluctuate.

With prices varying from $10 for general admission up to $82.95 for the four pack, tickets can be purchased on the Renaissance Festival website.

[email protected]