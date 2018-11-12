Cougars win honors after home openers

Houston athletes dominated on the court this last week landing on The American Athletic Conference Player of the Week and Honor Roll.

Sophomore transfer Alyssa Okoene earned Player of the Week after picking up her first double-double and shooting .625 from the field in the double-overtime victory against Georgia Tech.

Okoene amounted to 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds each game this week and is the second leading scorer for the Cougars.

Junior guard Armoni Brooks won a spot on the Honor Roll with a tied career-high of 24 points and six 3-pointers in the dominating win against Alabama A&M. Brooks is ranked fifth in The American in 3-point percentage.

Brooks, the 2018 American Sixth Man of the Year, leads the team with a .692 shooting percentage continuing his legacy from last season.

