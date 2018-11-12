Students enjoyed Homecoming even without a concert

Although there was no Homecoming concert this year, students still enjoyed a myriad of activities put on by the Homecoming Board.

Events included a pep rally, a talent show, bed races and a zip-line. The only thing students needed to participate was their Cougar Card.

Although last year’s numbers most likely beat this year’s, students continued to show up and have a good time, Homecoming Chair Mayra Castillo said.

“This year’s numbers probably won’t look as good as last year’s,” Castillo said. “But I definitely know that we beat the attendance of many events this year compared to last year.”

The week began with the kick-off pep rally. Along with the general excitement of the event, there was free food, a DJ and string lights students could use as a photo backdrop.

“I think the pep rally Monday was the best just because it kicked off the week to a great start,” said supply-chain management senior Karim Motani, who was later crowned Homecoming King. “Just being able to see everyone celebrate the new Homecoming Court and enjoy everything was really cool.”

Tuesday, students had the opportunity to compete in a construction competition, aptly named CAN-struction, and to participate in the Homecoming talent show, Strut Your Stuff.

In CAN-struction, spirit teams, groups of students competing in the Homecoming events, competed to build sculptures out of cans that they brought and later donated to charity. At the talent show, students showed off their skills in the Student Center South Houston room.

“CAN-Struction is one of our signature events. It’s our way of giving back to the community,” said Homecoming Chair Mayra Castillo. “With the cans, [spirit teams] are creating a sculpture, something that’s either with a theme like the University of Houston or even Houston itself.”

Students traded in their non-UH college shirts Wednesday for a limited edition Homecoming shirt at Spirit Swap. Students who did not have another college’s shirt brought gently-used shirts to donate and got free pizza instead. Bed Races ended the day, and although they were delayed for an hour due to lightning, the races continued and Delta Upsilon was declared the winner.

“We’ve placed, but we haven’t won yet,” said Delta Upsilon member Cameron Richards before the event. “We’ve won other events around Homecoming, so we’re not really worried.”

Instead of a concert Thursday night, students had the chance to participate in Glow Bounce. The event featured glow roller-skating, games, free pizza and free T-shirts. Despite many tripping and falling on the rink floor, students still enjoyed the vibe of the event.

“I must say, just getting here, it has a great atmosphere,” said biochemistry junior Tania Hameed, who ran for Homecoming Queen. “One of the best events this week.”

Students had the chance to volunteer to help their community Friday morning at Rock the Campus. In conjunction with the Metropolitan Volunteer Program, the largest volunteer organization on campus, participants made blankets, cards, sandwiches and dog toys for the community.

The blankets and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches will go to Star of Hope, a homeless shelter in Houston. The dog toys will go to an animal shelter and the cards to Texas Children’s hospital.

Friday evening, the Tailgate featured a zip-line, a DJ, yard games and food.

“While we are a University, we are in a community. While we’re taking over it, we want to do as much as we can to preserve it and give back,” Castillo said.

The week ended with the Cougars’ loss to the Temple Owls 59-49 Saturday night.

“Of course you’re upset that your team lost but everyone was still happy to be there, to be Cougars,” public relations senior Aivan Traylor.

