Man on the Street: Students are relieved at Satellite’s partial reopening

“It’s outstanding that it’s back, but I need that food, a brother is hungry. It’s good that Starbucks is open though,” said photo digital media sophomore Jarod Lewis. | Owen Zinkweg/The Cougar “I really missed it while it was gone. It felt so empty, I couldn’t wait to come back,” said psychology senior Aisa Abrego. | Owen Zinkweg/The Cougar “I came here for the Taco Bell. It sucks that it’s still closed,” said hotel and restaurant management sophomore Victoria Avila. | Owen Zinkweg/The Cougar “It’s like home for me. It’s an easy place to study, it’s the first place at UH that I go to,” said education junior Bernell Pineda. | Owen Zinkweg/The Cougar “I’m so excited that it’s back. I really missed it while it was gone,” said construction management sophomore Jorge Tapia. | Owen Zinkweg/The Cougar “It’s nice to have more options, and it’s nice to have a place to hang out. I’m not sure how much I’ll come here though,” said political science sophomore Gram Brinson. | Owen Zinkweg/The Cougar

The Student Center Satellite has been closed for repairs for most of the semester, leaving students with fewer places to eat and spend time with friends for months.

Monday, the Satellite partially reopened. The Starbucks, Smoothie King and C-Mart are back open for business, and students also have access to all the pool tables in the building. The restaurants in the other section of the Satellite, such as Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell, are still closed.

Students returned to the Satellite excited for its partial reopening. Many are anxious for the future of the building and for the rest of the Satellite to open back up.

