Zine Fest Houston comes to Lawndale Art Center

Zine Fest Houston, an annual celebration of DIY mixed media by emerging and established artists from all over, will honor local zine artists Saturday as well as filmmaker Chris Bournea’s film “Lady Wrestler: The Amazing, Untold Story of African-American Women in the Ring.”

Zines, among other forms of mixed DIY artistry, are composed of hand crafted and published works of art and are usually completely self-made. The beauty behind zine-making comes directly from the makers themselves and often results in unique pieces of work celebrating niche ideas and cultures.

Zine Fest Houston will showcase a main theme of wrestling, and accompanying Bournea’s film in the project space will be various special guests with the presentation Audio Zine: How to Create Successful Podcasts Using Zine Skills, as well as a stand-up break down on the history of wrestling and humor.

The project space will also showcase a reading and discussion with latinx zinesters in Texas, and finally, a discussion will be hosted by Jennifer Mathieu on her transition “From Riot Grrrl to YA Author.”

The event will additionally feature a selection of comic books and will even offer a class on content for comic books hosted by Christopher Sperandio. Zach Gresham will be accompany with a zine-making workshop for the youth.

Following these events and discussions will be a Doomsday Wrestling Grudge Match at the outdoor front lawn. Wrestling takes front and center as the major theme at this year’s Zine Fest in celebration of womanhood and strength in a male-dominated field.

An after party will take place at Axelrad, an atmospheric beer garden with a patio and hammocks for everyone. Music by Neon Garden will add to the winter fun you can have at this all-day event open to all.

This year’s Zine Fest Houston packs a punch in its hopes to showcase the incredible artistry from Houston and beyond.

Zine Fest Houston will have free admission, and food trucks will be provided. The event takes place Saturday at the Lawndale Art Center from noon to 6 p.m.

[email protected]