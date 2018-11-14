Q&A: Rice Thresher and Cougar editors talk about each team’s basketball outlook

The Cougar’s sports editor Andres Chio and the Rice Thresher’s assistant sports editor Madison Buzzard wrote about the expectations of each school’s team and predictions for the upcoming game.

Question: Who do you think is the biggest impact player for your team early in the season?

Buzzard: Last season was abysmal for Rice men’s basketball. Although 11 players scored at least two points per game, only two starters averaged double-digit scoring and the Owls finished 4-14 in Conference USA and 7-24 overall.

Last year’s leading scorer Connor Cashaw transferred to Creighton University, and three-point marksman A.J. Lapray medically retired from basketball.

Head coach Scott Pera retooled, in part by adding 2016 Rivals150 recruit Josh Parrish via transfer, but two key players remain from last season’s squad: junior guard Ako Adams and junior forward Robert Martin.

Martin is shooting 77.8 percent from the field and 80 percent from three-point range so far this season, albeit over a small sample size, and Adams is the Owls’ undisputed floor general.

Chio: After Rob Gray graduated, there was some worry about if Houston’s offense could replace his production. Whether it was in a single player or committee of players, players needed to step up. Senior guard Corey Davis Jr. has been that player.

He was Houston’s second-best scorer overall and its best three-point shooter in 2017-18, and he has picked up where he left off.

Davis Jr. had nine three-pointers in the exhibition against Dallas Baptist, which would have tied the school record if it was an official game, and had another five against Alabama A&M.

If he keeps playing like this, he will get all the attention that Gray used to get.

Question: What area(s) does your team need to improve on?

Buzzard: Three-point shooting. Rice converted only 8-of-30 three-point attempts in its season opening win against Saint Leo University and disappointed with a 6-for-18 mark from three-point range in its recent away loss to Pennsylvania.

No Rice player other than Martin is shooting more than 30 percent from the three-point line. Drive-and-kick options are apparently obsolete in the Owls’ offense: transfer Jack Williams is 1-for-6 from deep this year, and Adams has only six total assists.

Parrish, a rugged guard, excels at slashing to the basket. The ball should transfer hands between Adams and Parrish to alternate between a perimeter motion offense and a slashing offense.

Chio: The Cougars need to get depth pieces like redshirt sophomore Brison Gresham and redshirt junior Chris Harris Jr. more involved in the game. Senior Breaon Brady did a good job of not picking up a lot of fouls against Alabama A&M, but that is unlikely to last.

Brady got into a lot of foul trouble last season, and he will foul out more than a few times this year with the Cougars’ physical style of defense.

Those times are likely to happen in big games, so it is important to give depth players significant playing time while the games have less stakes.

The first times these players are on the court for extended lengths should not be in the Fertitta Center opener against Oregon or a big conference matchup against Cincinnati.

Question: What is your prediction for Wednesday’s game?