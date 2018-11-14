Fetish frenzy: Insomnia Gallery hosts Sensation Play

Subs and doms will gather together Friday for Sensation Play: A Fetish Art Show at Insomnia Gallery.

I know what you’re thinking: A whole art show centered around fetishes? Yes, that’s right. We are gonna get down and dirty and talk about it.

“(My girlfriend Cheyenne) frequents Numbers Nightclub a lot and mentioned that their Fetish Nights were a popular event,” said curator of the event Chris Unclebach. The inspiration for the event blossomed from there.

The thing about fetishes is people tend to venture off the topic because of the stereotypical shaming around anything sex-related. But now is the time to express ourselves, as our society is venturing away from the conservative mindset regarding sex and sexual preferences.

“(We are at) a point where slut-shamers are viewed as worse than sluts,” Unclebach said. “America is so far behind when it comes to being grown up about sexuality and doing a show like bringing something that’s not often talked about into an open arena. I think it helps open up the conversation more and hopefully further acceptance.”

Whether you are already contributing to the conversation or are new to the whole idea, it is important to experiment and see what is out there. Never know until you try, right?

With more than 40 Houston artists signed up for the show, it will be filled with pieces from paintings, illustrations and photography. Some of the artists include Honeybones, Octoboros, VVAANNIIEE, Mel Hull and Beanpolice, who frequent the gallery. Many new artists will be submitting work as well, so it will be exciting to see the artists’ work on display.

While the show itself is all 2D, the gallery has pre-existing unique items in their merchandise area. Also, exclusive merchandise related to the show such as prints, shirts, stickers and more will be at the show for viewers to purchase.

To fuel your tummy during the show, Pan de Taco will be vending.

“They make the best tacos in town, and their corn tortillas are cooked fresh for every order,” Unclebach said. So, that’s a yes from me.

If you have never been to Insomnia, make sure to come out. The little hole in the wall gallery houses a diverse vinyl collection and cassettes to be purchased. One of my favorite things about the gallery is the music playing in the store itself. Always putting me onto new bands, whoever is DJing the place, thank you.

If you can’t make it to the show, don’t fret. Insomnia holds more than 20 events each year varying from vendors, concerts, art shows and more.

As for this show though, it seems like it will be a big hit among Houstonians. Based off the event page and past events, there will easily be 500 attendees throughout the night. Don’t worry though, throughout the four-hour period, you and your friends will have plenty of room to embrace the show and grab a taco or two.

It’s free to attend and 18+ due to content. Oh, and bring leashes for your dogs, maybe even your partners, if you please.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and will end at 11 p.m.

