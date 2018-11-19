Gimme my life back!: How to balance work, school and relationships

Between schoolwork, work and maintaining a social life, it can seem like a daunting task to get everything done without feeling stressed, and students often have trouble maintaining a balanced schedule.

Here are some tips to help you balance everything out:

1. Make sure you keep an updated schedule.

This is a great time to make use of the calendar app on your phone or buy a planner. Take the time to add your class schedule for the semester as well as any upcoming due dates.

Set aside specific times throughout the week to focus on things like homework, chores and social events. If you work at a place that moves your schedule around each week, it can be difficult to stay consistent with plans. If this is the case, try to design your schedule when you find out your work hours each week.

The most important thing here is to prioritize your most important activities over those of lesser importance or with later due dates.

2. Make sure you work ahead.

I know procrastination is inevitable when you have so many things going on in your life, but try not to procrastinate and I assure you that your life will be 100 times easier.

By procrastinating, you are allowing your to-do list to grow and grow into an intimidating amount of work. Once all that work has piled up, it will be even harder to motivate yourself to get started.

Getting ahead on readings, papers, projects and other assignments will help reduce procrastination-based stress while allowing more time in the future for hanging out with friends or just relaxing with a weekend of Netflix bingeing.

3. Make sure you take time for yourself.

Taking care of yourself and your mental health is one of the most important tips I have for you. Get a good night’s sleep, which will help you maintain a strong and healthy immune system, keeping you from getting sick so often.

A good night’s sleep can also help improve your mood and reduce stress.

Make sure you set some time aside to spend with friends and family. It is important for your well-being to get some time away from work and school. Once you have finished important tasks, be sure to find some way to treat yourself and clear your head.

Follow these steps, and I assure you it will help you keep your life on track. It may not take your stress away completely, but it will help you stay sane through the end of the semester.

Keep in mind that you are not alone, and we are all going through this together. Also, try to take advantage of your classmates and professors that are willing to help you. This will keep you on top of your schoolwork.

Remember that even though we are students, we must have a life as well. Allow yourself to take a break from time to time to catch up with friends, make time for yourself or just catch up on some sleep.

Happy finals season!

