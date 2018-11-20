BREAKING: Houston vs. Washington State moved to NRG for Advocare Texas Kickoff

UH Athletics announced Tuesday morning that the 2019 Cougar versus Cougar clash has been made into the Advocare Texas Kickoff Game and moved to NRG Stadium.

The game against Washington State has also been moved from Saturday, Sept. 14 to Friday, Sept. 13 and will air on ESPN at a to be determined time.

Season ticket holders will have the game included in their season packages and there will be 5,000 student tickets available for free that will be given out in the same fashion as for regular home games, said UH Senior Associate Athletic Director David Bassity.

The last time UH participated in the Advocare Texas Kickoff, against Oklahoma in 2016, there were 5000 students tickets available that cost $20 each.

