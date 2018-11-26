side bar
Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Campus

Play in the snow Thursday with Winter Wonderland

By November 26, 2018

 

Winter Wonderland

In this week’s five events, students will get the chance to sled down a snowy hill and get free T-shirts at Winter Wonderland. | File photo/The Cougar

Tuesday: Stress Free Finals Kickoff

Student Center Plaza

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Massage therapists will come to campus to help stressed-out students unwind and prepare for finals. Students can also get tips on how to handle with their finals week stress.

Tuesday: Unwind with Wellness

Campus Recreation and Wellness Center

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

With T-shirts, dogs, massages and candle making, students need to look nowhere else to relax and recharge from studying.

Wednesday: Got Stress? How to Relax Before Finals

Student Service Center 1 – 3rd Floor Room 302G

Noon – 1:00 p.m.

Join CAPS at a free Food for Thought workshop and learn about different coping techniques and relaxation methods to better manage your stress before and during finals. See the full schedule here.

Thursday: Winter Wonderland

Lynn Eusan Park

Noon – 5 p.m.

It rarely snows in Texas, so we have to get it brought in. Sledding, hot cocoa, funnel cakes and games will take your mind off finals for a few hours as you pelt your friends with snowballs.

Friday: $tart $mart: Salary-Negotiation Workshop

Agnes Arnold Hall, Room 210

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This workshop provides women with information on how to make more money in future employment opportunities. Learn the skills you need to negotiate salaries and benefits.

[email protected]

