Play in the snow Thursday with Winter Wonderland

Tuesday: Stress Free Finals Kickoff

Student Center Plaza

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Massage therapists will come to campus to help stressed-out students unwind and prepare for finals. Students can also get tips on how to handle with their finals week stress.

Tuesday: Unwind with Wellness

Campus Recreation and Wellness Center

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

With T-shirts, dogs, massages and candle making, students need to look nowhere else to relax and recharge from studying.

Wednesday: Got Stress? How to Relax Before Finals

Student Service Center 1 – 3rd Floor Room 302G

Noon – 1:00 p.m.

Join CAPS at a free Food for Thought workshop and learn about different coping techniques and relaxation methods to better manage your stress before and during finals. See the full schedule here.

Thursday: Winter Wonderland

Lynn Eusan Park

Noon – 5 p.m.

It rarely snows in Texas, so we have to get it brought in. Sledding, hot cocoa, funnel cakes and games will take your mind off finals for a few hours as you pelt your friends with snowballs.

Friday: $tart $mart: Salary-Negotiation Workshop

Agnes Arnold Hall, Room 210

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This workshop provides women with information on how to make more money in future employment opportunities. Learn the skills you need to negotiate salaries and benefits.

[email protected]