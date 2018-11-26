MOTS: Students preparing for finals

“I’m already ready to change my major. I’m so underprepared that I’m not even nervous,” said nutrition freshman Xochi Haney. | Owen Zinkweg/The Cougar “I’m not freaking out yet, after the first test I think it will set in,” said political science freshman Lorena Ortiz. | Owen Zinkweg/The Cougar “I’m not sweating it. I have one on Thursday, but I’ll just go through the slides,” said political science senior Tri Pham. | Owen Zinkweg/The Cougar “I haven’t started studying. I’ll take them as they come,” said psychology senior John Zahariev. | Owen Zinkweg/The Cougar “I just listen to music and study the day before to keep my mind fresh,” said psychology junior Danny Duncan. | Owen Zinkweg/The Cougar “I try not to stress overall, I’m pretty experienced at this point,” said communication sciences junior Alan Barron. | Owen Zinkweg/The Cougar

Finals season is just around the corner for students at UH, and many are nervous about all the upcoming tests.

With some classes holding final exams this week and finals week officially starting next week, students are left with little time to prepare. In some classes, finals are a significant part of the final grade, so preparing and doing well is crucial.

Whether they were nervous, confident, have studied a little or not at all, UH students shared how they felt and how they were preparing for finals.

[email protected]