BREAKING: Bomb threat forces campus evacuation, class cancellation at Texas Southern University

5:00 p.m.: Nearly 2,000 students, as well as faculty and staff members, were evacuated from the Texas Southern University campus following a bomb threat, according to the Beaumont Enterprise. This led some students to seek shelter in the Student Center South at the University of Houston.

TSU freshman LaDestiny Skinner was shaken from sleep by her roommate when the evacuation notice was issued.

“I was in my room sleeping and my roommate wakes me up and is like, ‘get up, get up there’s something about a bomb threat,'” Skinner said. “We all go downstairs and they say we can’t leave the building, so once we go back upstairs they call everybody down and say we need to get out and evacuate.”

Students also found shelter at the Wheeler Baptist Church, which opened up their church gym to close to 200 students, TSU student Brandon Aninipot said.

4:39 p.m.: Texas Southern University police issued an “all clear” around 4:30 p.m. following a bomb threat made against the campus this afternoon, according to a tweet issued by the university’s official twitter.

All evening classes for the day will remain cancelled. The basketball game between UH and UT: Rio Grande Valley, however, will be played as previously scheduled on the Texas Southern University campus at 7 p.m.

Classes at the university will resume on a normal schedule tomorrow, Thursday the 29th.

4:07 p.m.: Texas Southern University was forced to cancel classes and evacuate campus Wednesday afternoon following a bomb threat made against the campus, according to officials.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., a Houston police Emergency Center received the threatening call, after which police requested the University to evacuate, according to ABC13. This included the evacuation of all dormitories.

Officials from the university alerted the public about the bomb threat in a tweet, in addition to TSU officials sending emergency warning text messages and emails to students, faculty and staff with an evacuation notice.

It is unclear whether the bomb threat will impact the surrounding Third Ward neighborhood or the nearby University of Houston, according to KPRC.

