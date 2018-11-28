Everything fans need to know before heading to the Fertitta Center

There are a few things fans should know before they head out to the Fertitta Center opener on Saturday, such as new bag policies, ticket windows and more that will make the experience different from Hofheinz Pavilion.

First off, entrance will work a little differently than how it does at TDECU Stadium and other sporting events. Fans will enter the Center before swiping their tickets.

The ticket booths inside the Center, where people can buy tickets if they do not already have some, and the entrance work like many movie theaters, with ushers taking tickets and then allowing people past barriers.

Senior Associate Athletics Director for Capital Projects T.J. Meagher said this is to help keep people out of the elements and hopefully make the center a better environment.

Fans will be screened before entering, and UH is enforcing a clear bag policy. That means bags have to be clear and smaller than 12x6x12 inches. Small clutch purses no larger than 4.5×6.5 inches and one-gallon resealable plastic bags are also allowed.

The arena has two main concession stands with 10 registers each. Next to those stands are the Cub Zones, areas for parents to take their children if the kids are getting restless or if they need to wait while the parents pick up food or drinks.

There will also be a team store in the arena by the entrances.

For fans driving in from off campus without parking passes, parking is available in two main locations. The first location is the lots off Cullen Road and Elgin Street and costs $5. The second is in lot 12B by TDECU Stadium and also costs $5.

Saturday’s tipoff is at 8 p.m. against the Oregon Ducks.

[email protected]