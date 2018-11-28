Netflix and chill: Intellectual’s edition

As many of us know, the Texas winter isn’t what most would call a “winter,” but to us this mildly-cold weather makes us want to huddle indoors.

If you’re anything like me, I love a good documentary. Netflix has a wide assortment to choose from, but for these cold rainy days, I have comprised a list of my personal favorites for you guys to check out.

Hopefully they will prove to be just as intriguing to you as they are to me. Stay warm, and happy watching!

1. Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On

The show is one season long and comprised of six episodes. The show explores the intersection of sex and technology and the relationship between sex workers and consumers. Through many anecdotes, mostly female, the series gives an inside on the porn industry.

I was a little weary starting this for many reasons. The truth behind it is something that can be chilling but compelling.

Regardless of your opinion on sex workers or the porn industry itself, the show is intriguing, informative and definitely worth the watch.

2. Hot Sugar’s Cold World

Honestly one of my favorites. “Hot Sugar’s Cold World” is inspiring, imaginative and one-of-a-kind at the least. Nick Koenig, aka Hot Sugar, is a musician who takes an atypical approach to creating music.

Using the world around him to his advantage, he is able to use recordings of his everyday life to produce some of the most idiosyncratic beats.

If you’re a musician, aspiring DJ or just a music lover, make sure to check out this one. After watching, a spark of creativity is assured.

3. Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

Minimalism is a trend that has been on the rise for the past few years. If you haven’t explored the idea, then get ready because this film will get you craving a cut.

Joshua Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus are known as The Minimalists. The film gives a background on the duo’s past. From being childhood friends to adults, the guys have grown up through similar backgrounds. After having an awareness of their unhappiness, however, they strive to change for the better.

The film goes through their journey through self analysis and how finding minimalism saved them from a treacherous life of materialistic misery.

4. Abstract: The Art of Design

The series is eight episodes long, but the unique aspect to this show is that each episode explores a different artist and medium.

From foot wear design to architects, the show features some of the most complex and prolific designs and artists.

Most of these artists you’ve probably never heard of, but their work is so breathtaking and innovative that recognition is well deserved.

Discover eight new artists, get inspired and create.

[email protected]