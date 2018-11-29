Man on the Street: Students excited about Fertitta Center opening

“Of course (I’m going). It’s my first year, and I’m proud to be a Cougar,” said sociology freshman Gabrielle Nguyen. | Jhair Romero/The Cougar “Yeah, I am excited. I’ve seen what it’s supposed to look like, and it looks cool,” said nutrition junior Julian Cheng. | Jhair Romero/The Cougar “I’m excited. It’s a big game in a new arena against a big school,” said sports administration sophomore Trevor Patin. | Jhair Romero/The Cougar Construction management freshman Victor Torres said he could not get a ticket but is looking forward to the game. “Excited for this game. We got it. Go Coogs!” | Jhair Romero/The Cougar

Just two days remain until the Fertitta Center opens its doors to fans for Houston’s Saturday game against No. 18 Oregon.

The former Hofheinz Pavilion saw a top-to-bottom renovation over the last year, including the addition of bowl-style seating, new video boards and new concession stands.

UH basketball will make its return to campus in a state-of-the-art new home after playing at Texas Southern’s H&PE Arena all of last season.

The Cougars are hoping the brand-new arena will bring out more fans than previous seasons, an issue that has plagued the team since the days of Phi Slama Jama.

Fertitta’s 400-seat court side student section will hopefully combat this and bring students to the games.

The game is already sold out, and student tickets sold out Tuesday afternoon. The Cougar spoke to students about their thoughts on the Fertitta Center opening and the Cougars’ game.

Houston and Oregon tip off at 8 p.m. Saturday.

[email protected]