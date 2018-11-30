BREAKING: Former president George H.W. Bush has died

President George H.W. Bush died Friday, according to a statement on Twitter by a family spokesperson. An icon in Texas and in Houston, the 94-year-old was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush.

The former president had been battling Parkinson’s and been in and out of the hospital in recent months.

The statement from his son, former president George W. Bush, was posted on twitter at 10:53 p.m..

“Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro, and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our Dad has died. George H. W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for. The entire Bush family is deeply grateful for 41’s life and love, for the compassion of those who have cared and prayed for Dad, and for the condolences of our friends and fellow citizens,” the statement read.

We will update this story as more details become available.

