Houston awaits Oregon for Fertitta opener

Men’s basketball bids farewell to the H&PE Arena at TSU as it prepares to host the PAC-12’s Oregon Ducks in the inaugural game at the Fertitta Center this weekend.

Houston has amassed 19 consecutive wins at its home away from home H&PE Arena, a streak that includes a 15-0 record from last season and four regular season victories this year.

The home winning streak is currently tied for the second-longest in the nation.

While the opportunity to keep collecting wins at H&PE Arena has ended, the Cougars can now enter a new era with its renovated $60 million home and hopefully establish a new streak within the Fertitta Center.

Oregon’s only option

If the Cougars want to grace the sold-out crowd with a win, head coach Kelvin Sampson and company will have to find a way to slow down Oregon’s center, freshman Bol Bol.

The son of one-time professional basketball player Manute Bol, Bol has been nothing short of dominant in Oregon’s six games this season. He has averaged 21.3 points and 10 rebounds per game and is the focal point of the Ducks’ offense.

Bol has nearly double the shots of the next closest person on the roster and has almost as many blocks as the rest of the team combined.

Dynamic duo

While Oregon spends its time working the ball inside to Bol, Houston will remain content to let it fly from distance. As a team, the Cougars are lethal from behind the arc, shooting just a hair above 40 percent from distance.

Houston’s success so far can largely be attributed to the dynamic offensive duo of senior Corey Davis Jr. and junior Armoni Brooks.

Davis Jr.’s presence is felt everywhere on the court. He is the team’s leading scorer with 20 points per game, is second in assists and tied for the most steals.

Brooks is heading into the matchup against the Ducks as the second-highest scoring Cougar and has averaged 14 points per contest to go along with 5.8 rebound per match.

The first Fertitta Center tipoff will be Saturday at 8 p.m.

