BREAKING: Houston to play Army in Armed Forces Bowl

UH Athletics announced on Sunday that Houston will face Army in the Armed Forces Bowl in Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth on Dec. 22.

Army is 9-2 this season with one final game against Navy on Dec. 8, but their schedule has been much weaker than Houston’s.

As an independent, almost all of Army’s games were against Group of Five and FCS teams. The team’s best win is against Buffalo, which lost the Mid-American Conference Championship on Friday.

Houston started the season strong, but fell apart near the end as its defense crumbled and star junior quarterback D’Eriq King was sidelined due to injury.

Army uses a hard-nosed triple-option run offense to grind out wins, but Houston’s best point on defense has been its ability to stop the run.

The Cougars are No. 98 in run defense, which is not good, but it is far better than its ranking in pass defense.

Army will prove a tough challenge and the teams have a little under three weeks to prepare.

