Finals week brings events aimed to help students de-stress

Monday: Finals Mania

MD Anderson Library

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Have breakfast for dinner while you prepare for finals week. Shasta, Sasha and the Spirit of Houston will be there to get you mentally prepared for the next two weeks.

Tuesday: Pop Away Stress

Student Center food court

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

As a kid, almost everyone got satisfaction from popping bubble wrap. UH is taking advantage of this de-stressing method and is handing out free bubble wrap to help students unwind.

Tuesday: Urban Beekeeping (Sustainability Meetup)

Student Center South, Skyline Room #223

5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Learn how to help the bugs that pollinate everything. From what flowers to plant to attract the bees and other tips, a local bee expert Shelley Rice is there to teach students everything they need to know.

Wednesday: Breakfast and Bluebook

Student Center food court

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Get free breakfast to charge up before taking your tests and free bluebooks for your written finals.

Wednesday: Pillow making

LGBTQ Resource Center

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

When finals come around, students will pass out anywhere. Prepare for a good nap by making your own pillow with all materials provided.

