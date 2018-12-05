BREAKING: XFL Houston franchise to play at TDECU Stadium in 2020

The XFL’s Houston team announced on Wednesday that the University of Houston’s TDECU Stadium will host the team in Spring 2020.

The XFL was originally founded in 1999, but closed after one season. It was revived this year by Vince McMahon and plans to start again in Spring 2020.

“We are honored to partner with the XFL and bring professional football to TDECU stadium,” UH Athletics Director Chris Pezman said in a release from UH Athletics.

The deal will bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars a year from the XFL and any TV deals, according to the Houston Chronicle.

TDECU Stadium mostly sits empty in the spring, but the XFL will keep it from being empty and should provide revenue for the University.

“We are committed to being ingrained in the local community and extremely fortunate that our teams will have world-class facilities to call home,” XFL CEO Oliver Luck said.

The XFL’s eight teams for its opening season are Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington D.C.

[email protected]