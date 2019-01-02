BREAKING: Dana Holgorsen hired as new football head coach

Embed from Getty Images

UH Athletics announced on Wednesday that West Virginia’s Dana Holgerson would be leaving Morgantown to come to Houston as its next head coach.

The hire comes just three days after the University fired Major Applewhite after his second season at the helm.

“I’m beyond excited for the opportunity to return to Houston and lead this program,” said Holgerson.

“This city and the University of Houston has unlimited potential and I am honored to be a part of it. I’d like to thank Tilman Feritta, Renu Khator and Chris Pezman for their trust in my plan. I look forward to meeting our student-athletes and establishing a culture that thrives on championship competition, on and off the field.”

According to ESPN, Houston has signed Holgorsen to a five-year, $20 million dollar contract with the Cougars which makes him to highest paid coach in a Group of Five conference.

Holgorsen previously coached for the Cougars in 2008 and 2009 as the offensive coordinator, the team went 8-5 and 10-4 in those two seasons.

In his seven seasons at West Virginia, Holgorsen led the team to multiple AP rankings, a 61-41 record, a 38-32 record in the Big XII conference and a 1-5 record in bowl games record. The best West Virginia has done with Holgorsen is 10-3 and second in the Big XII.

With Holgorsen, the Cougars are getting an offensive minded coach, as the Mountaineers are eighth in yards per game while the Cougars are seventh.

[email protected]